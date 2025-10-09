Redwood Trust, Inc. $RWT Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 165.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RWT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 40.39 and a quick ratio of 40.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($38.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -112.50%.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.