State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,137 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,923 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 223,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Southside Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a market cap of $849.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

