State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 215 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spire were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Spire Trading Up 0.7%

SR stock opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

