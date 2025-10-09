State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $513,000 Stock Position in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bruker were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 54.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 373.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 42,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 33,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 38.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

