State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,984 Shares of Gogo Inc. $GOGO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gogo were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 6.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 532.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.18 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Gogo had a return on equity of 88.04% and a net margin of 1.05%.The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gogo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.50 price target on shares of Gogo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other Gogo news, CEO Christopher John Moore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

