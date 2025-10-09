State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 130 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 42.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after buying an additional 254,348 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 116.7% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 525,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,102,000 after buying an additional 282,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 48.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $37,249,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,338,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $134.91 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total transaction of $240,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

