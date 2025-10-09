Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

