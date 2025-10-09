Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

