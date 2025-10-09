Truist Financial Corp Has $3.36 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 162.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

