Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $124.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.11. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $128.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

