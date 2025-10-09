Truist Financial Corp Purchases 285 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

