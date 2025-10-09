TPG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after purchasing an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $7,910,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,402,119 shares in the company, valued at $584,699,785.79. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

