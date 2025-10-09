Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Hudson Value Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after acquiring an additional 86,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.98.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $229,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,312.80. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

