Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Ryder System worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after buying an additional 415,103 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,253,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,774,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $180,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,088.07. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,997. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $187.72 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

