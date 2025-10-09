Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given “Sell (D-)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

GEVO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gevo from $1.15 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gevo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Gevo Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.13. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In other news, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 57,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $93,971.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,871.05. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 923,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,417.91. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 752,956 shares of company stock worth $1,064,408. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

