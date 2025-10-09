GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GeoVax Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOVX

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 5.5%

GOVX opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.31. GeoVax Labs has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 403.88% and a negative return on equity of 408.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.