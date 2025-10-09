Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Given Sell (E+) Rating at Weiss Ratings

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNLX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genelux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genelux has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of GNLX opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $179.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.22.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Genelux by 22.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genelux by 99.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Genelux by 83.3% in the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Genelux in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

