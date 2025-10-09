Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C-)” Rating for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after buying an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,508,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after buying an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,862,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

