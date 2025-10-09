Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Receives “Hold (C-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEL

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GEL opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The company had revenue of $377.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $108,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 91.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Genesis Energy by 21.1% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.