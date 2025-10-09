GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

GigaMedia Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.37.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of GigaMedia worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

