GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
GigaMedia Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.37.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.50%.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.
