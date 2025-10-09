Gelteq’s (GELS) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Gelteq Price Performance

Shares of GELS stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Gelteq has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Get Gelteq alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gelteq

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Gelteq at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gelteq Company Profile

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gelteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.