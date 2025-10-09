Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8083.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Loop Capital cut Integral Ad Science from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 target price on Integral Ad Science and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.30 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $175,950.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,835.67. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $263,672.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,525.20. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,609 shares of company stock worth $576,373. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 136.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

