Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,530 to GBX 1,250. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mondi traded as low as GBX 837.20 ($11.22) and last traded at GBX 837.20 ($11.22), with a volume of 4597452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 879.60 ($11.79).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,240 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,245.

Get Mondi alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNDI

Insider Buying and Selling

Mondi Trading Up 1.3%

In other Mondi news, insider Mike Powell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 874 per share, with a total value of £87,400. Also, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 per share, for a total transaction of £44,400. Insiders bought 16,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,663,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,117.07.

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.