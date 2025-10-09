ELC Group Holdings Ltd. (ELCG) Plans to Raise $9 million in October 13th IPO

ELC Group Holdings Ltd. (ELCG) plans to raise $9 million in an initial public offering on the week of October 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,800,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ELC Group Holdings Ltd. generated $6.41 million in revenue and $840 thousand in net income. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

ELC Group Holdings Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a manpower service provider based in Singapore. Manpower service providers (â€?MSPâ€?) serve as a bridge between job seekers and businesses to meet each otherâ€™s recruitment needs. Typically, MSPs create a platform whereby employers can list job opportunities and recruit individuals looking to secure full, temporary or part-time employment meeting their respective criteria. For companies, MSPs assist the recruitment process to meet particular staffing needs, saving companies time, money, and effort. For job seekers, MSPs help them find an appropriate job matching their skill sets as quickly as possible, and exposing them to more opportunities through their vast network. Our customers fall into a wide range of industries, including warehouse and logistics, food and beverage, cleaning, manufacturing, retail and events. To provide better service to our customers, we pay close attention to the changing needs of our customers, including new developments in their respective industries, which helps us anticipate the specific roles and skills that they will need. We believe this attention to detail gives us a significant competitive advantage and improves customer loyalty. We have developed a proprietary platform which connects job seekers and employers through a unique matching program utilizing specific character and skill recognition matrices. Our platform operates a comprehensive database that records the skill preferences and requisite applicant characteristics of our business customers and job criteria of job seekers, thereby reducing reliance on subjective human analysis which can be extremely time consuming and inefficient. While many MSPs offer similar services, we believe our model is more specifically focused on our customersâ€™ individual criteria, therefore we tend to deliver a more tailored approach, rather than providing a one-size-fits-all service. Job SeekersÂ – We believe we stand out to job seekers in two important ways: (i) we have developed a mobile app to enable clients real-time access to the data and therefore opportunities, and (ii) we are the first manpower provision company operating with an app platform in Singapore that is compensating part-time workers on the very same day they finish their jobs. We have artificial intelligence (â€?AIâ€?) technology integrated into our â€?EL Connect Appâ€? to create a positive user-friendly experience for part-time job seekers. EmployersÂ – For employers, in addition to the EL Connect App, we have also developed our â€?Taskforce App.â€? Our TaskForce App is a smart platform to digitalize building and property operations management. Our TaskForce App integrates internet of things (â€?IoTâ€?) sensors, facial recognition systems and robotics into facilities and workforce management in buildings and properties. TaskForce App bridges the gap between the employees of our customers, such as site supervisors who oversee property management, and contractors or crews of our customers, who perform individual duties and tasks, addressing inefficiencies in traditional and paper-based processes of property management. Our TaskForce App seeks to achieve optimal performance and productivity for our customers by enabling their employees to have real-time monitoring of facilities and workforce management and providing them instant access to a variety of information ranging from attendance records of contractors or crews to real-time usage of consumable supplies in a facility. This has become an invaluable tool to our customers which has prompted us to monetize its application by opening it up to customer subscriptions and licensing, which we expect will become a growing revenue stream. We derive our revenue primarily from the following sources: (i) manpower supply services – which provides part-time manpower to customers on our employment and recruitment portalÂ â€?EL Connect Mobileâ€?; (ii) manpower contracting services – which provides cleaners for cleaning services; (iii) software as a service (â€?SaaSâ€?) sales, which grants users the right to access our â€?Taskforceâ€? app; (iv) software licensing sales, which grants clients the right to use the Taskforce app customized to their specific requests (updates and maintenance included); and (v) project management services. Note: Net income and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: ELC Group Holdings Ltd. priced its small IPO at $4.00 – the low end of its range – on Wednesday night, Aug. 27, 2025. Background: ELC Group Holdings Ltd. increased its IPO’s size again – this time to 1.8 million shares – up from 1.7 million shares – and kept the price range modest at $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $9.0 million, according to an F-1/A filing dated Aug. 25, 2025.) (Note: ELC Group Holdings Ltd. raised the size of its IPO to 1.7 million shares – up from 1.25 million shares originally – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00Â – to raise $8.5 million. Background: ELC Group Holdings Ltd. disclosed the terms for its small IPO – 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $6.25 million, if priced at the $5.00 mid-point of its range, according to an F-1/A filing dated June 27, 2025. Initial Filing: ELC Group Holdings Ltd. filed its F-1 on March 4, 2025.) “.

ELC Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has 25 employees. The company is located at c/o 745 Lor 5 Toa Payoh, #03-02 The Lifeline Building, Singapore 319455 and can be reached via phone at +65 6802 9119 or on the web at https://elconnect.sg/.

