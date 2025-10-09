Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMNEY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS:SMNEY opened at $126.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. Siemens Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.50%.The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

