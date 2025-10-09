Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 187,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sow Good stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sow Good Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOWG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of Sow Good at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOWG stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.80. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 154.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sow Good will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

