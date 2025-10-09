zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

zSpace Stock Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:ZSPC opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. zSpace has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of zSpace, Inc ( NASDAQ:ZSPC Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.05% of zSpace as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several research analysts have commented on ZSPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of zSpace in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, zSpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

