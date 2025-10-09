GSR IV Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 14th (NASDAQ:GSRFU)

GSR IV Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, October 14th. GSR IV Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised GSR IV Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Shares of GSR IV Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. GSR IV Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

