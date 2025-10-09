ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives $39.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.1429.

AVBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArriVent BioPharma to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $20.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $844.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 571.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

