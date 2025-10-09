Insider Buying: Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Insider Purchases £10,800 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) insider David Christensen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 per share, with a total value of £10,800.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:WYN opened at GBX 362 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £83.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 345.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 272.11 and a 12 month high of GBX 385.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WYN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 430 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 450.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.