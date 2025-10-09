Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $31.3540 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $34.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. On average, analysts expect Unity Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $484.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Unity Bancorp from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

