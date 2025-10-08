Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.

View Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.