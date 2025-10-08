Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 594.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 37.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

