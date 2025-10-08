Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Sells 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $13,856,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $386.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

