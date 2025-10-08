Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VEA opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

