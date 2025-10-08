Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.45. The firm has a market cap of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

