NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $799.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

