iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Purchased by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

