Canopy Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Canopy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $287.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

