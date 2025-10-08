Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,751,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.15.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

