Canopy Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

