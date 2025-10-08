Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Lowered by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $284.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $810.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

