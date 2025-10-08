Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 64,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

