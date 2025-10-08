Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.94. The company has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

