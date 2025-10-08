Country Club Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Country Club Bank grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.08. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Chubb

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.