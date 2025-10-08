Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

Stryker stock opened at $369.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

