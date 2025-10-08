Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.0% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $914.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $952.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $971.76. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.34 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $405.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,067.19.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $7,588,685 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

