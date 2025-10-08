Canopy Partners LLC Sells 567 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Canopy Partners LLC lessened its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 55.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.22.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

