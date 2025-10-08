The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $386.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.07 and a 200-day moving average of $376.85. The firm has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

