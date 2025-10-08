Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 389,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 52,704 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,408 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

